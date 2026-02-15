GenTrust LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.