Insider Selling: Waste Management (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells $239,638.91 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CAO John Carroll sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $239,638.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,205.39. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WM stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

