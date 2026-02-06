Virtus Family Office LLC Purchases 26,107 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Virtus Family Office LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 4.4% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 986.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.82. 33,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,493. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

