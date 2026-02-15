Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) versus Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head to Head Survey

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -19.71% -14.39% -10.67% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

81.9% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genius Sports and Salon Media Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $604.52 million 2.06 -$63.04 million ($0.47) -12.33 Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 1 3 15 3 2.91 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 143.94%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Salon Media Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Salon Media Group

Salon.com, LLC, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon.com, LLC was founded in 1995 and is based in San Francisco, California. As of November 8, 2023, Salon.com, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Find.co.

