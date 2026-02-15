Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Atlas FRM LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 59.7% in the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,821,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.73 and a 200 day moving average of $209.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

