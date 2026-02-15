Head-To-Head Contrast: PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) & CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CryoPort and PTL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $228.38 million 1.83 -$114.76 million $1.17 7.14 PTL $98.13 million 0.12 -$4.98 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PTL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CryoPort.

CryoPort has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTL has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and PTL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort 35.57% -11.07% -6.30% PTL N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of CryoPort shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CryoPort and PTL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 1 1 8 0 2.70 PTL 1 0 0 0 1.00

CryoPort currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 53.69%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than PTL.

Summary

CryoPort beats PTL on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About PTL

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

