SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,309 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 433,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. 16,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1015 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

