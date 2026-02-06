Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Shares Acquired by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,095,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $4,740,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 206,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,350,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 176,779 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4%

PXH traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $28.59.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

