iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.18. 9,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,612. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.02 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

