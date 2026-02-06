Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Holdings Cut by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises 10.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $30,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,804,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 25,486.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 897,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 894,057 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,639,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

FNDA traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $34.55. 32,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,911. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

