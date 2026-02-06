Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) Insider Paul Rennie Buys 153,265 Shares of Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rennie acquired 153,265 shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,622.25.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Featured Stories

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulfate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of osteoarthritis, mucopolysaccharidosis, ross river virus, chikungunya virus, chronic heart failure, allergic respiratory, and acute respiratory distress syndrome diseases. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

