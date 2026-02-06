Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) Insider Paul Rennie Buys 153,265 Shares of Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rennie acquired 153,265 shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,622.25.
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.94.
About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals
