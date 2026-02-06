Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires Shares of 44,578 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting NXP Semiconductors
Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and Edge AI roadmap could support upside — NXP beat EPS/revenue, provided upbeat near?term guidance, and highlighted its eIQ Agentic framework and S32N7 processor as catalysts for automotive/industrial growth, arguments bulls point to as a buying opportunity. Why NXP Semiconductors’ Post-Earnings Dip Could Be a Buying Window
- Positive Sentiment: High conviction from some brokers — KeyCorp raised its price target to $300 (overweight), signaling a sizeable upside case that can attract buyers if macro/auto demand improves. KeyCorp price target raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings?call strategic shift noted — Management’s call emphasized a strategic shift toward edge/physical AI, which is longer?term positive but does not immediately resolve near?term margin/inventory questions. Earnings Call Highlights Strategic Shift
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts conflicted — several firms maintained buy/outperform ratings but adjusted targets both up and down, producing mixed signals rather than a clear consensus. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts are weighing on sentiment — firms including Citigroup, Bank of America, Mizuho, Evercore and TD Cowen trimmed targets (many still keep buy/outperform stances), which likely contributed to near?term selling pressure. TD Cowen price target adjustment Citigroup price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and inventory concerns — management reported a slower margin improvement and days?of?inventory (~154 days) that are above recent norms; these operational metrics raise the risk of further margin pressure if sales don’t pick up. Margin and inventory analysis
Insider Buying and Selling
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.
Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.