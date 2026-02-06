Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires Shares of 44,578 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

