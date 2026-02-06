Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. 1,110,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,999. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BILL has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 102.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BILL by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BILL by 189.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

BILL beat Q2 expectations and raised guidance — Q2 EPS $0.64 vs. $0.56 expected, revenue $414.7M vs. $399.7M expected, revenue +14.4% YoY; company updated FY26 EPS guidance to $2.33–$2.41 (well above consensus) and raised Q3 guidance. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock. BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Analyst bullishness from Needham — Needham reaffirmed a "buy" and set a $75 price target (implying a large upside), which supports optimism on longer-term upside and can attract buyers. Benzinga

Bullish commentary/coverage — a Seeking Alpha piece argues BILL can "muscle past AI fears," highlights attractive valuation (low EV/revenue and reasonable FY26 P/E), platform stickiness, TPV and customer growth — reinforcing the view that the beat and guidance are sustainable. BILL Holdings: Muscle Past AI Fears And Buy This Stock For Value

Earnings call transcript available — investors can review management's commentary and detail on trends, margin drivers, subscription resilience and TPV in the Q2 call transcript for color on sustainability of guidance. BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts and data providers digging into metrics — Zacks and others published metric-level takes confirming the beat and highlighting which KPIs drove results; useful for discerning quality of the beat but not an immediate directional catalyst. Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BILL Holdings (BILL) Q2 Earnings

BMO trimmed its price target from $50 to $46 and set a "market perform" rating — a more cautious stance that could cap upside or prompt some profit-taking despite the beat.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

