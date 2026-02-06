Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $29.92 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 86.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

