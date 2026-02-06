Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.49 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.