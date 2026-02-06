Savant Capital LLC Acquires 8,219 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,951,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,713,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,637,000 after purchasing an additional 410,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter worth $539,998,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,504,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 41.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after buying an additional 1,097,333 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $655,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,552.10. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $6,070,561.94. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,992 shares of company stock worth $21,598,230. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.74.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

