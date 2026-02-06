Savant Capital LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.65% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.48 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

