IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $5.65 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $405.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.25 and its 200-day moving average is $379.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.