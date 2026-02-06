Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Takes $869,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,842 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Trending Headlines about NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.