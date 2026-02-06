Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,831 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.5% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $5,576,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 147,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,799.55. This represents a 33.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,230.40. This represents a 76.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 912,815 shares of company stock worth $74,673,421 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

