United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

