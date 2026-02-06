Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approves quarterly dividend of $0.26/share — adds a cash-return component that signals confidence in cash flow and can support the stock as income-focused investors re-evaluate the name. Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and big price-target hikes — Argus raised its target to $280 and several outlets report materially higher targets (one report shows target ~ $271), which lifts conviction among growth investors and likely triggered buying/rehypothecation by funds tracking analyst sentiment. Argus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $280.00
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic tech alliance targets AI equipment edge — Lam’s collaboration with CEA?Leti to pursue AI-focused equipment strengthens its exposure to the highest-growth end markets (AI datacenter chips), supporting longer-term revenue upside. Lam Research Leadership And CEA Leti Alliance Target AI Equipment Edge
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile buy guidance from media — Jim Cramer suggested layering into Lam, which can drive short-term retail and momentum flows into the stock. Jim Cramer on Lam Research: “Put a Quarter of the Position on It If You Want to Buy Lam Research, and Then Leg In”
- Neutral Sentiment: Board addition and COO transition announced — management changes can be positive if they improve execution, but investors will watch the transition closely for continuity and any signaling in guidance or capital allocation. Lam Research Announces Board Addition and COO Transition
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary highlights upside but notes recent volatility — coverage from Zacks and Forbes points to strong fundamentals and sizable modeled upside, while also noting a recent pullback that increases near-term volatility risk. Wall Street Analysts Believe Lam Research (LRCX) Could Rally 30.51%: Here’s is How to Trade
Lam Research Stock Performance
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lam Research
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.