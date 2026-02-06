Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $213.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its 200-day moving average is $149.41. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $251.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.