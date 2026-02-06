IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $7.53 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $268.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average is $323.01. The company has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.