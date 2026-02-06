IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $7.53 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
UNH stock opened at $268.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average is $323.01. The company has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36.
Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a cautious bullish tilt: the street consensus is a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting continued confidence in UNH’s franchise despite recent volatility. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target (from $430 to $350) but kept an “outperform” stance, signaling the view that substantial upside still exists over time despite the near-term headwinds. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentators argue the selloff may be a buying opportunity, pointing to long-term growth, AI-driven cost initiatives, insider buying and the company’s historical ability to recover from setbacks. UnitedHealth: Buy The Dip As Multiple Factors Could Drive Strong Long-Term Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Online interest in UNH has spiked, increasing trading attention and volatility — useful context for near-term flow-driven moves but not a fundamental change. Investors Heavily Search UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate PR note: UnitedHealth marketing chief Terry Clark was appointed CEO of the PGA of America — a non-material executive move that is unlikely to affect UNH fundamentals. Health care executive Terry Clark is appointed CEO at the PGA of America
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results: UNH posted a modest EPS beat but revenue and margins disappointed; investors focused on a spike in medical costs and management’s cautious tone, which triggered a sharp selloff. UnitedHealth’s Q4 Beat Can’t Stop the Slide: Should You Let Go Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk intensified after reports of a DOJ probe and follow-up regulatory questions — adds execution and legal uncertainty that can pressure valuation multiples. UnitedHealth Group Faces DOJ Probe And Regulatory Questions For Future Returns
- Negative Sentiment: Broker and media pessimism is piling up: some firms issued more cautious forecasts and coverage highlighting margin risk and a revenue miss — reinforcing sell-side pressure. Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
