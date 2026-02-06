Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after acquiring an additional 788,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,697,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $1,979,503,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $952,625,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.68. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $265.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.32.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

