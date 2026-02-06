Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases New Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 110,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,907,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,241,195,000 after buying an additional 1,509,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,190 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,074,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,724,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,240,000 after purchasing an additional 738,012 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $493,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Trending Headlines about TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised several 2026–2027 EPS forecasts (small bumps to Q1, Q3 and Q4 2026 and a lift to FY2027), which supports a slightly improved earnings trajectory and likely helped buying interest. US Capital Advisors Estimates TC Energy FY2026 Earnings

US Capital Advisors raised several 2026–2027 EPS forecasts (small bumps to Q1, Q3 and Q4 2026 and a lift to FY2027), which supports a slightly improved earnings trajectory and likely helped buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions are modest and mixed — US Capital Advisors also trimmed FY2025 and Q4 2025 estimates while leaving the consensus full-year at about $2.63, so the fundamental change is incremental rather than transformational for TRP’s valuation.

The revisions are modest and mixed — US Capital Advisors also trimmed FY2025 and Q4 2025 estimates while leaving the consensus full-year at about $2.63, so the fundamental change is incremental rather than transformational for TRP’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option buying — roughly 16,157 puts traded (about a 1,446% increase vs. normal daily put volume) — signals notable short-term bearish bets that can increase downward pressure or volatility in the stock. Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.