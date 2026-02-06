Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 16,870 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 204,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,707 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.