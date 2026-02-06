Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,912,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 384.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $401.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.70. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

