Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,912,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 384.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $401.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.70. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.72%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on profit and revenue — Carlisle reported $3.90 EPS vs. ~$3.60 consensus and revenue of ~$1.13B vs. ~$1.11B, which drove the immediate market reaction. Carlisle (CSL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Shares reacted positively in aftermarket and early trading as analysts and traders rewarded the earnings beat and mix of demand resiliency. Carlisle Companies shares gain as Q4 earnings beat expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Operational bright spots: management pointed to reroofing demand and new product innovation offsetting construction-market weakness — a qualitative driver supporting near-term margins and order trends. CSL Q4 deep dive: Reroofing demand and product innovation offset construction weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed on industrial names including Carlisle, suggesting some investors may remain cautious despite the beat; divergent estimates could limit uniform upgrades. Analysts Conflicted on These Industrial Goods Names: Mercury Systems (MRCY), Carlisle Companies (CSL) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call slides and presentation materials provide detail on segment performance and backlog but contain no dramatic guidance change — useful for modeling but not a catalyst by themselves. Carlisle Companies Incorporated 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying weaknesses: organic sales fell year-over-year and margins tightened, so while GAAP EPS beat, underlying profit trends show pressure that could constrain longer-term multiple expansion. Carlisle Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Profit down vs. prior year — EPS declined from $4.47 in the year-ago quarter to $3.90 this quarter, highlighting that the beat was versus lower expectations rather than clear improvement vs. last year. Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial Performance …
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.
Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.
