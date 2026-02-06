Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.04. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 234,910 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 7.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.86%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) is a provider of online career marketplace platforms designed to connect underrepresented talent with employment opportunities across various industries. Through its flagship PDN network, the company facilitates targeted recruiting solutions for organizations seeking to build more diverse and inclusive workforces. Its services include employer-branded career sites, targeted job advertising and custom recruitment campaigns tailored to attract diverse candidates, including women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ professionals.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a series of specialty job boards and career networks, each focused on specific demographic segments.

