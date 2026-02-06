Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.21 and traded as high as GBX 354.10. Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 346.60, with a volume of 228,044 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BREE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 360 to GBX 340 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 575 to GBX 525 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 476.25.

The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Amit Bhatia sold 200,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393, for a total transaction of £786,000. Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 per share, with a total value of £23,635.52. Insiders acquired 207,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,508,740 over the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

