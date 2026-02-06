PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.34. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 333,368 shares trading hands.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.92.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to PPX Mining Corp. in August 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

