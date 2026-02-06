Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.10 and traded as low as GBX 72.38. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 72.80, with a volume of 6,033,561 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rockhopper Exploration to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 113 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.

The firm has a market capitalization of £624.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.10.

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Samuel John Moody acquired 36,744 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £19,474.32. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin. It also holds 100% working interest in the PL011, PL012, and PL014 production licenses in the South Falkland Basin.

