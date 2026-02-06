SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $137.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.6667.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.
Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.
SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.
Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.
