SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $137.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.6667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SharkNinja Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in SharkNinja by 3.0% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 64.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.