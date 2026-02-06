Contrasting Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linkage Global and Expedia Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkage Global $5.10 million 2.75 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Expedia Group $13.69 billion 2.07 $1.23 billion $10.45 22.13

Profitability

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Linkage Global.

This table compares Linkage Global and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group 9.66% 64.15% 6.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Linkage Global and Expedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkage Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Expedia Group 0 22 13 1 2.42

Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $291.84, indicating a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Expedia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Linkage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Linkage Global has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Linkage Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

