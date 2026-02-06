BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BESIY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $210.76.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

