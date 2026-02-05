ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 21193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on ENGIE in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

