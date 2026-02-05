Head-To-Head Contrast: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) vs. Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Cineverse”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A ($3.86) -20.64 Cineverse $78.18 million 0.45 $3.60 million ($0.14) -13.07

Analyst Recommendations

Cineverse has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Cineverse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 1 1 0 0 1.50 Cineverse 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cineverse has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.80%. Given Cineverse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A Cineverse -1.49% -3.55% -1.71%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Cineverse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cineverse beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

