Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $64.4950, with a volume of 104929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,605,000 after buying an additional 150,227 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,243,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,880,000 after purchasing an additional 485,231 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,207,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,753,000 after buying an additional 454,334 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,559,000 after buying an additional 349,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,330,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,373,000 after buying an additional 371,114 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.