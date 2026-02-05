Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Halma Trading Up 2.6%
About Halma
Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.
Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.
