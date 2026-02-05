Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate. It is engaged in the transaction brokerage business, which provides services in sales and leasing for commercial clients. The Sales and Lease Brokerage Division executes transactions across a client base, including corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.

