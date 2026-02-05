Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $415.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $403.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.65.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $366.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amgen has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $368.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 152.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 86.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in Amgen by 41.6% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 11,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

