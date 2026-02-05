Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Santander cut shares of Webster Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Definitive merger agreement: Webster will be acquired by Banco Santander in a $12.3 billion cash?and?stock deal that pays Webster shareholders $48.75 in cash plus 2.0548 Santander American Depository Shares per WBS share (implying roughly $75.59/share based on Santander stock). The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and provides an outsized near?term valuation for WBS holders. Webster Financial Corporation Enters Into Merger Agreement

Definitive merger agreement: Webster will be acquired by Banco Santander in a $12.3 billion cash?and?stock deal that pays Webster shareholders $48.75 in cash plus 2.0548 Santander American Depository Shares per WBS share (implying roughly $75.59/share based on Santander stock). The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and provides an outsized near?term valuation for WBS holders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts mark limited upside post?takeover: Several sell?side analysts have moved to Hold and set price targets near the takeout level (around $74–$75), noting the acquisition caps upside for WBS shares before deal close. That reduces incentive for speculative buyers above the tender/implied price. Hold Rating on Webster Financial

Analysts mark limited upside post?takeover: Several sell?side analysts have moved to Hold and set price targets near the takeout level (around $74–$75), noting the acquisition caps upside for WBS shares before deal close. That reduces incentive for speculative buyers above the tender/implied price. Neutral Sentiment: Trading dynamics: WBS experienced a temporary trading halt when the deal was announced and is now trading with materially higher volume — an indication of takeover-related flows rather than fresh fundamental news. (Halts and heavy volume are typical around deal announcements and can increase intraday volatility.)

Trading dynamics: WBS experienced a temporary trading halt when the deal was announced and is now trading with materially higher volume — an indication of takeover-related flows rather than fresh fundamental news. (Halts and heavy volume are typical around deal announcements and can increase intraday volatility.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms have launched investigations and shareholder alerts questioning whether Webster’s board obtained a fair price and followed proper process; firms involved include Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Johnson Fistel and Ademi. Potential litigation or challenges could delay closing, increase transaction costs, or pressure deal terms. KSF Investor Alert Halper Sadeh Alert Johnson Fistel Investigation Ademi Firm Alert

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

