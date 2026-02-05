Sidoti Csr Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Titan International

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.74 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWI. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE:TWI opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.71 million, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.50. Titan International has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,459,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700,467 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 167,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 151,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: Titan will report fourth-quarter 2025 results and host a webcast on Feb. 26 — a clear catalyst that can drive further upside if the company beats revenue/earnings or issues positive guidance. Earnings Release Notice

Near-term catalyst: Titan will report fourth-quarter 2025 results and host a webcast on Feb. 26 — a clear catalyst that can drive further upside if the company beats revenue/earnings or issues positive guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: A Kalkine Media piece explained why TWI “jumped fast” recently but still trails the NYSE Composite’s growth pace — useful context for investors weighing whether the current move has momentum or is a short-lived re?rating. Why Titan International Jumped Fast…

Market commentary: A Kalkine Media piece explained why TWI “jumped fast” recently but still trails the NYSE Composite’s growth pace — useful context for investors weighing whether the current move has momentum or is a short-lived re?rating. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades to earnings: Sidoti Csr cut multiple EPS forecasts across 2026–2027 — including lowering FY2026 from $0.19 to ($0.05), Q4 2026 to ($0.17), trimming several 2027 quarter estimates and reducing FY2027 from $0.70 to $0.59. Sidoti also reduced near?term quarterly outlooks (e.g., Q1 2026 to $0.00 from $0.06). These broad downward revisions indicate weaker expected profitability and are a headwind for the stock if others follow suit. Sidoti Estimate Cuts (MarketBeat)

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel?and?tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

