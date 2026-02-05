iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.