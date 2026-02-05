What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for CYCN FY2025 Earnings?

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cyclerion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 77.02%.The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.40% of Cyclerion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of inhibitors and stimulators of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC), an intracellular enzyme that plays a critical role in the regulation of vascular tone, cellular proliferation and inflammation. By targeting the nitric oxide (NO)–sGC–cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) signaling pathway, Cyclerion aims to address a range of cardiometabolic, cardiovascular, pulmonary and neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, praliciguat, is an oral sGC stimulator investigated for indications such as diabetic nephropathy, metabolic syndrome and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

