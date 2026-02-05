AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH) Insider Buys A$11,675.63 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH – Get Free Report) insider Robert McNamara purchased 10,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$11,675.63.
AVITA Medical Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $226.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.54.
About AVITA Medical
