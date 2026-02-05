Q3 EPS Forecast for CACI International Reduced by Analyst

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.93. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s FY2026 earnings at $28.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $8.55 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CACI International from $683.00 to $721.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

CACI International Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE CACI opened at $604.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. CACI International has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $683.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $590.99 and a 200-day moving average of $543.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.