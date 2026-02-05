Glenbrook Capital Management Buys 5,399 Shares of Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management bought 5,399 shares of Senestech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $10,096.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 551,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,456.02. The trade was a 0.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Senestech alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 42,739 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $84,623.22.

Senestech Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Senestech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Senestech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Senestech had a negative return on equity of 98.35% and a negative net margin of 253.54%.The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Senestech, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Senestech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senestech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senestech during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senestech in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Senestech in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Senestech during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senestech during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Senestech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senestech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senestech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.