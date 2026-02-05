What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for FET Q2 Earnings?

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:FET opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $532.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company’s offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

