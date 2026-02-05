US Capital Advisors Increases Earnings Estimates for Mplx

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 37.79%.Mplx’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPLX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mplx has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,311,000 after buying an additional 120,216 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Mplx by 1,585.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 403,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

