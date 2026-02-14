Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Jones Trading

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jones Trading from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GEO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of GEO opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Geo Group has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Geo Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $707.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Geo Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.990-1.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Geo Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Geo Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Geo Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Geo Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Geo Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geo Group by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and EPS in line — GEO reported $707.7M of revenue (up 16.5% Y/Y), above consensus, and reported $0.25 EPS in Q4, matching street estimates; revenue strength is the main near-term bullish catalyst. Press Release

Q4 revenue beat and EPS in line — GEO reported $707.7M of revenue (up 16.5% Y/Y), above consensus, and reported $0.25 EPS in Q4, matching street estimates; revenue strength is the main near-term bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing remains — Jones Trading trimmed its price target from $37 to $33 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels and supporting positive sentiment. Benzinga

Analyst backing remains — Jones Trading trimmed its price target from $37 to $33 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels and supporting positive sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change announced — CEO J. David Donahue will retire effective Feb. 28 and founder/executive chairman Dr. George Zoley will return as Chairman & CEO under a new employment agreement; market reaction is mixed (stability/continuity vs. governance questions). Business Wire: Reorganization

Leadership change announced — CEO J. David Donahue will retire effective Feb. 28 and founder/executive chairman Dr. George Zoley will return as Chairman & CEO under a new employment agreement; market reaction is mixed (stability/continuity vs. governance questions). Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 materials available — earnings press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript are posted, providing detail for analysts and investors to model results and assumptions. Slide Deck Earnings Transcript

Full Q4 materials available — earnings press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript are posted, providing detail for analysts and investors to model results and assumptions. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance below consensus — GEO gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.99–$1.07 (consensus ~$1.27) and Q1 EPS guidance of $0.17–$0.19 (consensus ~$0.25), which is the primary bearish driver and explains some intra-day pressure despite the revenue beat. Press Release (guidance)

2026 guidance below consensus — GEO gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.99–$1.07 (consensus ~$1.27) and Q1 EPS guidance of $0.17–$0.19 (consensus ~$0.25), which is the primary bearish driver and explains some intra-day pressure despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk persists — reports that GEO was denied a rehearing in litigation add regulatory/legal overhang that could affect valuation and investor sentiment. CourtHouse News

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

